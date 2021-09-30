Meirelles rebuts Lira and Bolsonaro on ICMS and says Petrobras should reduce profit | Policy

O São Paulo government criticized on Wednesday the proposal defended by the president of the Chamber , Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to change the charge of the ICMS about fuel , with the provision of a fixed amount per liter and the unification of tax rates across the country. The state secretary of finance, former minister Henrique Meirelles , stated that the initiative does not resolve the rise in fuel prices, with the gasoline at BRL 7 . He stated that the main problem is Petrobras’ profit margin . The ICMS has been appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro as responsible for the rise in fuel prices, despite repeated price adjustments by Petrobras.

“Petrobras has an extraordinary profit margin. In order to serve a series of interests, of companies, individuals and the federal government, we have an attempt to punish the States”, stated Meirelles. “If we want to control the price of gasoline or diesel oil, it is very simple. It is necessary to reduce Petrobras’ profit margin. It already has an extraordinary margin and needs to reduce Petrobras’ and shareholders’ remuneration a little. It is an attempt to divert the subject”, said the secretary, when speaking to the press about the proposal defended by the president of the Chamber.

Former Finance Minister Meirelles said that as well as the ICMS, there is also a federal tax on fuels and he stated that these taxes are not responsible for the constant increases in fuel prices in the country.

“Petrobras is the one who goes up or down in fuel prices. States charge a fixed percentage of ICMS, which has not changed anything. The rest is a diversion. Petrobras wants to maintain the profit margin. We need to separate reality from the diversion of subjects.”

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), reiterated the criticisms and said that those who set the price of fuel are not the States, but Petrobras. “Petrobras, at this moment, belongs to the federal government. The person responsible for establishing the fuel price is Petrobras. I recommend Arthur Lira to ask Petrobras about the constant increase in fuel prices in Brazil”, said the governor. Pre-candidate for the presidential vacancy by the PSDB, Doria defends the privatization of Petrobras.