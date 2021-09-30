‘Melzinho do amor’ poses serious health risks, alerts Unicamp – 29/09/2021

O CIATox (Analytical Toxicology Laboratory of the Toxicological Information and Assistance Center of Unicamp) analyzed three samples of the product popularly known as “melzinho do amor”.

Despite the packaging showing a 100% natural composition, the presence of two synthetic drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction was detected. Without proper prescription and administered in combination, the substances can cause serious side effects, and even risk of death.

The products are banned from marketing, but it is still advertised as a sexual stimulant and sold in street vendors and online stores. The “melzinho do amor” is sold in sachet format.

On the packaging, the composition registers substances such as: coffee, caviar extract, ginseng, apple, ginger, cinnamon, Malaysian honey and Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia). However, the CIATox analysis also detected Sildenafil and Tadalafil, drugs found in erectile dysfunction medications, sold only with a doctor’s prescription.

The use of active ingredients from Sildenafil and Tadalafil, emphasizes the executive coordinator of CIATox, José Luiz Costa, depends on prior medical evaluation, especially for people who suffer from health problems such as heart disease and uncontrolled hypertension.

Over-the-counter use of these drugs can cause serious unwanted effects, such as prolonged priapism (a long, painful erection with risk of penile necrosis) and irreversible limb damage. For women with health problems, such as heart disease, there are also risks.

In one of the samples, Sildenafil and Tadalafil were found in combination, which can increase health risks Image: Unicamp

In case of concomitant ingestion with alcohol or other drugs, there is a risk of intensifying side effects, such as dizziness, hypotension and headaches. In cardiac patients, Sildenafil and Tadalafil can lead to severe, potentially fatal hypotension.

“When a person takes a drug with a recommendation, the doctor knows what their health problems are. The risk of adverse effects exists, but it is controlled. Someone who uses these drugs on their own may be putting their health at risk without knowing it. Although the label says that the composition contains only plant extracts, there is nothing natural about them,” he says.

José Luiz points out that the analysis sought to compare the concentrations of Sildenafil and Tadalafil present in sachets with the concentrations indicated in medical treatments. The results showed higher concentrations in one sample and lower in another. In one of the analyzes the two substances were found in combination, which may increase the risk of side effects.

The three samples analyzed by CIATox refer to the products “Power Honey – vitality and performance” (yellow), “Power Honey – vitality and performance” (pink) and “Alibaba Power Honey – with Caviar, Coffee and Longhal Ali Powder”.

Product sale is prohibited by Anvisa

The sale of the product known as “melzinho do amor” is prohibited by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) since May 27, 2021, through Resolution 2,133.

The samples had no registration with the agency or proof of their actual composition. Its commercialization is considered a heinous crime. Even so, it is possible to find the products on street vendors, on internet sites and in sex shops.

Alert to emergency services

CIATox suggests to the Emergency Services that they remain alert to cases of ingestion of these products, and that they notify them to the Sanitary Surveillance and to the nearest Toxicological Information and Assistance Center.

In cases of patients with suspected abuse of these substances, CIATox is available to assist in laboratory diagnosis through analysis of biological fluids or products consumed.

“It is noteworthy that this was a pharmacovigilance action by CIATox. We had no cases of intoxication here, but if care is not taken and these alerts are not made, they may appear, either in Campinas or in another city in Brazil” , warns José Luiz.

CIATox works 24 hours a day, every day of the week. For questions and guidance, call 19 3521755