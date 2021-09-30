Mendes: ??Petrobras, stop; are you eating people’s leather??

Governor Mauro Mendes (DEM) made an appeal, this Wednesday (29), for Petrobras to stop making successive increases in the price of fuel in Brazil. According to him, the state-owned company is “eating the Brazilians’ chorus”.

For gasoline alone, Petrobras has already raised the price nine times this year, which represented an accumulated 51% in the price of fuel in 2021. For diesel, the state-owned company announced an increase of 8.9% on Tuesday ( 28).

“I heard that diesel is going to increase by almost 9%. Where do we stop this? Petrobras, for God’s sake, stops raising prices. You are taking the scalp, eating the hide of the Brazilians who pay for this”, said the governor in an interview with Radio CBN Cuiabá.

“Inflation is there: the price of diesel goes to freight, which goes to the product and nobody can stand inflation in this country anymore”, he added.

Mendes’ statement was given after he was asked whether the cut in the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on gasoline and diesel announced yesterday (28) will reflect on the taxpayer’s pocket.

The governor harshly criticized the state-owned company, and pointed out that a change in the price policy practiced by the company is necessary. If this does not happen, the tax reduction will not be felt at the end.

“It’s time for Petrobras to make its contribution and stop increasing these prices, because otherwise I can reduce taxes here [que não trará reflexos]. Because the tax, in Mato Grosso, the rate has been the same for over 10 years”, he pointed out.

“It’s unfortunate, and it’s possible that this will happen [cidadão não sentir a redução de impostos] if Petrobras does not stop making these increases that it has been making”, he amended.

In recent months, the state oil company adopted the policy of immediately passing on price fluctuations in the international market to the consumer.

Tax cuts

The governor announced, on Tuesday, a package of measures to reduce taxes that he called the “largest in Brazil”.

Currently, the ICMS levied on diesel is 17% and on gasoline, 25%. With the reduction, taxes will fall to 16% on diesel and 23% on gasoline.

In electricity, anyone who consumes from 250 kWh pays ICMS at a rate ranging from 25% to 27%. After the reduction, the rate charged will be 17%.

In Communication, the reduction will result in cheaper mobile, landline and internet bills. Currently, the ICMS rate charged in the State on fixed telephony is 25% and on cell phones and internet, 30%.

On industrial gas, the rate charged will go from 17% to 12%.

The measure still needs to be approved by the Assembly and will only enter into force in 2022. In all, the State will give up receiving R$ 1.2 billion in collection.

