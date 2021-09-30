Mileide is out of control in A Fazenda 2021 after serious accusation involving Wesley Safadão

Mileide Mihaile it’s at The Farm 2021, but continues to be the target of malicious quotes involving her ex-husband and father of her child, wesley naughty, but decided to react to the nasty comments of Rich Melquiades.

“He keeps saying these things here and it hurts not only me. It harms those at home, with their quiet life and suffers from gossip”, fired, disgusted with the participant’s attempt to promote a destabilization.

The day before, he said that the brunette “took a lot of money from Safadão’s family” and shot:

“She’s really sly, I know this person out there and anyone who doesn’t know her can buy it. But the time will come for me to speak. She is a soap maker, she is perfect, her slogan is: ‘Mileide, the friend of the people’”.

During a conversation with Solange Gomes, Rico detonated what happened during the recording of Hora do Faro, when Victor Pecoraro took Mileide’s pains and detonated the boy:

“I think he is an extremely disrespectful, arrogant person and he is still a person who is not grateful. He doesn’t know what it’s like to spend 3 hours in a kitchen cooking and he uses it as a defect to be putting people down in the vote”.

“He wanted to take the pain from Mileide’s plant. Mileide is a plant, people”, Rico opined while chatting with Sol, during the party. She, in turn, minimized the socialite’s attitudes:

“Look, I’ll tell you something, it’s her way. When I saw her coming now, I knew what she’s being now. She wasn’t going to talk about Safadão and nothing”.

The digital influencer then pointed to Mi’s supposedly superb personality. “I know the little piece out there. I’ve been to an event with her. Her nose is like this, look [nariz empinado]. She doesn’t value people, no. She thinks she’s Wesley Naughty himself. My vote is hers on Tuesday”, warned the boy.

The conversation, shown live by PlayPlus, should be shown in the program this Saturday (25). Already the bullshit in the program Rodrigo Faro airs on Sunday (26).