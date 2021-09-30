Milene Domingues on Ronald out of football: ‘I think I was guilty’

Known as the “Queen of embaixadinhas”, Milene Domingues showed that she believes she has an influence on the fact that her son, Ronald, does not follow in his parents’ footsteps professionally — he is the result of the former player’s relationship with Ronaldo.

In an interview with “PodPah”, the ex-wife of the Phenomenon said that her son, who now works as a DJ, ended up living an “overdose” of football during childhood.

“I would stop playing when I was 30 years old, I was already a mother and I didn’t want him to be traveling all the time anymore. He was already reaching his pre-adolescence stage, he was from nine to ten years old, and I wanted him to have a normal life, poor thing. I think I was to blame that he doesn’t play soccer. It was just soccer, soccer, soccer…”, she began.

Milene also detailed to the podcast part of her “double task”, reconciling her career as a player with the role of mother present in Ronald’s life.

“When I started playing again, after his birth, in Italy and Spain football was not so developed. I had already separated from his father and I always wanted to take care of my son, I didn’t want a babysitter. I wanted to be a player and a mother. . I used to joke that my backpack was Ronald and a football boot. He was the mascot of the teams. Sometimes I ran with him on his back. He breathed football all his life,” he said.

“I lived in Spain and played in Italy”

The former player also revealed a curious phase of her life, which occurred in 2002, when her then-still husband Ronaldo was signed by Real Madrid from Inter Milan.

“In 2002, I played in Italy. Brazil played in the Cup and won, Ronaldo was the best player and such… then he was bought by Real Madrid. I did all the pre-season at Monza [time italiano], and when I went to play, my husband was hired. I, like a good wife, went to accompany her,” she began.

“I ended up going to Spain, but they couldn’t play foreigners there, it was a law there. Then, we managed to talk to the clubs and federations, and they said they would change the rule, but only in the following year, because the championship was in progress. I didn’t want to lose the physical fitness I had already regained. After being a mother, I wanted to keep playing.”

Milene, then, found an unusual solution to solve the problem. “What did I do? I lived in Spain and played in Italy. And who would go with me? My son. It was a two-hour flight. I went to Rayo Vallecano to train and every weekend I traveled to play in Italy,” he concluded on the podcast.