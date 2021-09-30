Milene recalls the growth of women’s football at Corinthians and values ​​the sport’s visibility

Corinthians further consolidated its women’s soccer team last Sunday, by becoming three-time Brazilian champion in the sport. Team ambassador, Milene Domingues spoke about the growth of Timão and the sport itself.

The Parque São Jorge club reactivated its women’s soccer team in 2016, in partnership with Audax, and only in 2018 did the project become independent. Recalling this period, Milene told how the team had to conquer its space and then gain structure.

“If it weren’t for partners, sponsors, this would not be possible. The beginning of our own management, we had to earn respect within the club itself. It was a new sport, fans, advisors, had to accept. But we couldn’t spend it, be another cat. We had to… first demonstrate that it was worth it and then gain an infrastructure. Usually it’s the other way around, right. Structure yourself to win. We… if we weren’t a sponsor, supporter, partner… BMG did several actions, had enveloped buses, we arrived with the highest morale, they put people in to watch the game… these actions bring the fans closer to the team and make women’s football known. If we don’t have this infrastructure, we can’t walk,” said Milene in an interview with Podpah – See the full interview below.

Corinthians won its eighth title in six years of project. Thus, the club serves as an example and is one of those responsible for the growth of the sport in Brazil. Given this, Milene explained how women’s football is already “a reality” in the country and recalled a great moment experienced by Timão.

“I’m not projecting much (the future). But I see what happened, it fills me with gratitude. and it won’t end. I lived many special and good moments playing for Corinthians, I did men’s preliminaries, games at Morumbi, Pacaembu … then it was over. It’s back, it’s over. Today there is no such thing, it is a reality and there is no end. It’s from here for more. It gives me joy. Greater visibility. We have everything, a credit card, a newspaper cover, imagine we would have that. If it could have an audience, imagine if we wouldn’t fill the stadium. In 2019 we won the Paulista competition over São Paulo, a record attendance at the Arena. Our tickets, which cost R$10, R$15, ended up in the hands of a money changer. Look at this,” he said, recalling the 2019 Paulista Feminine final.

“There’s something that happens a lot in the sport, this support, because we fight for the sport’s growth, we don’t just want Corinthians to be successful, which wins all. We want this for all clubs, it’s the sport’s growth. on the field there is rivalry, final with Derby, Majestic… in this game of Paulista there is a photo, she played for São Paulo, they lost this game, but the Corinthians guys asked to take a photo and she went there, from São Paulo , to take a picture with Gaviões, organized fans, Corinthians fans… this is women’s football, that’s what.

