Milton: Anyone who likes football will support Fla in the Libertadores final – 30/09/2021

Football suffered a hard blow this week with the elimination of the charming Atlético-MG in front of the fearful and cowardly Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira.

An injustice comparable to what happened to Brazil in 1950, Hungary in 1954, the Netherlands in 1974 and 1978, and the Canarian escrete in 1982.

Well, but now the retranqueiro Verdão will have another tough stop ahead.

Yes, Flamengo will take the decision of Libertadores, who have also “talked” many titles in recent years.

And, let’s face it, Rubro-Negro has a lot, MUCH more team than the São Paulo club.

VERY VERY MUCH!

That’s why it doesn’t take a genius to know that Abel will even have his next-door neighbor to thicken the defense of Palmeiras in Montevideo.

Alviverde will certainly want a tied, truncated and boring game.

While Fla de Renato will prefer to play nice, as he usually does.

So, asking several “outside frogs” out there, who don’t support either Palmeiras or Flamengo, the answers are unanimous.

Everyone wants to see Rubro-Negro on November 27th!

And the reason is very simple.

Anyone who likes soccer – FOOTBALL itself, and not a retraveller and fearful team – can’t stand this Palmeiras from the arrogant Abel Ferreira.

In other words, Fla already has the biggest fans in the world.

But, in the final of Libertadores, the team from Gávea will have support never before received in its life.

Only Palmeiras, of course, will be on the opposite side.

Do you agree?

Opinion!