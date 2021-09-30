Ministry of Health launches the National Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents | Health

The Ministry of Health launched this Thursday (30) the National Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents under 15 years. The goal is to update the immunization portfolio of many young people who have stopped taking vaccines that are part of the National Vaccination Calendar.

The campaign takes place from October 1st to 29th. On October 16, the government will promote the Day D, with national mobilization for vaccines that are part of the calendar, such as against measles, meningitis and mumps.

According to the folder, the campaign aims to protect the population, improve vaccine coverage in a homogeneous way, reduce the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases and keep them controlled or eliminated, and also provide opportunities for children and adolescents (from 6 months) to be vaccinated against influenza.

“Since 2015, vaccination coverage in Brazil has been decreasing and we need to improve this vaccination coverage. We count on the support of parents and guardians to keep the country under control of all vaccine-preventable diseases”, says the Ministry’s Health Surveillance secretary of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros.

The National Immunization Program (PNI) offers 18 vaccines for children and adolescents.

Up to 7 years old: BCG, hepatitis B, penta, polio (inactivated and oral), rotavirus, 10-valent pneumococcal, meningococcal C, yellow fever, triple viral, tetraviral, DTP, hepatitis A and chickenpox.

From 7 years old: hepatitis B, yellow fever, triple viral, diphtheria and tetanus, meningococcal ACWY, quadrivalent HPV, chickenpox, and dTpa.