Models greatly increase the rain in the coming days in southern Brazil

Numerical models have greatly increased rainfall volumes for this late September and early October with high rainfall accumulations projected for the period in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná. An extensive area should have rainfall greater than 100 mm with marks from 150 mm to 200 mm in some locations, and in isolation even greater than 200 mm, which should bring substantial relief from drought.

The map shows the seven-day rain projection of today’s 12Z round German weather model Icon, available with four daily updates for our subscriber at map section.

As seen on the map, the largest accumulations of rain in the period should occur in the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina and Paraná, with very high volumes in the state of Paraná.

The first episode of instability occurs between this Thursday and the beginning of Friday in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. During the Friday, instability is strong in the state of Santa Catarina and it rains in most of Paraná. There is a risk of isolated thunderstorms in the two days. On Saturday, the rain acts with greater intensity in the territories of Santa Catarina and Paraná. On Sunday, a low-pressure center between Uruguay and Rio Grande do Sul brings rain in the three southern states, which locally will be strong to intense with high volumes and risk of isolated severe wind and hail storms. In the second, the rain continues in part of Santa Catarina and Paraná.

The weather changes, again, in Rio Grande do Sul this Thursday after the brief respite from the rain. The sun even appears with clouds in several regions of Rio Grande do Sul, however cloudiness increases a lot and the weather is unstable with rain throughout the day in all areas. The instability advances from West to East, it already affects part of the State during the morning and will be more intense and widespread from afternoon to night. Rain can be singly heavy and thunderstorms are to be expected. There is a risk of localized hail.

On Friday, the day starts with rain in the northern half of the state and the weather improves afterwards, as instability should shift to the north, driven by a mass of cold air. As a result, rainfall increases significantly in Santa Catarina and Paraná, and should reach all regions of Santa Catarina and the vast majority of cities in Paraná. It is alerted that the rain will be locally strong to intense with high volumes mainly in part of Santa Catarina. The two states are still at risk of isolated storms.

The weekend starts with rain in different regions of Santa Catarina and Paraná on Saturday with the highest volumes in the state of Paraná. Part of Rio Grande do Sul must also have instability at certain times of the day, especially areas further north. On Sunday, the advance of a cold front associated with a low pressure center brings rain to the three southern states of the country. Rain can be intense and voluminous in some cities with the risk of localized strong to severe storms of wind and hail. The risk of severe weather is greater in the northern half of the state and in the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná.

Subscribe to our free newsletter for news and alerts

The next seven-day period is a strong candidate to be the wettest spring overall in the three southern states of the country. Many cities should have until the beginning of next week the average or double the monthly average of precipitation for the entire October, which will represent a significant relief for the drought scenario, especially in Santa Catarina and Paraná, but particularly in the state of Paraná that must have very expressive accumulations of rain in several regions.