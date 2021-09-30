More GeForce graphics cards dying with New World game, but only if it’s expensive!

Even after patching to stabilize FPS, reports of problems on GeForce GPUs keep popping up on the internet

New World, the new MMORPG from Amazon Game Studio, has just been released and can already be considered a massive success, with more than 700,000 simultaneous players on the first day of release. However, the issues that caused damage to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs during the testing phase are still happening. Gamers with video cards Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Eagle, Gygabite RTX 3090 and EVGA RTX 3080 reported problems after playing New World.

The PowerGPU website, published on the Twitter, who have been receiving messages from several users reporting problems after playing New World. German website WinFuture reported that its Gigabyte RTX 3090 graphics card stopped working after closing the game screen. Also, on Reddit, in the same post, users commented on problems with Gigabyte’s RTX 3080 Ti Eagle and EVGA RTX 3080.

You problems with EVGA boards are nothing new, after all, the company confirmed that the problem originated in the bad soldering project that affected 1% of manufactured GPUs. Amazon Games immediately offered to release a patch for New World with FPS limiter, preventing video cards from overheating causing thermal throttle, stutterings, and other types of errors. While EVGA was ready to replace the video cards that died playing the MMORPG.

Even with the patch, the problem persists. Although not widespread in the gaming community, now Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX graphics cards are also suffering damage, as we can see from reports. Another interesting detail is that the errors are concentrated in expensive models: such as the RTX 3080 Ti Eagle from Gigabyte, for the price of R$10,999 on Kabum’s website!



– Continues after advertising –

Just to imagine a video card with this value giving a defect gives a squeeze to the heart, and the pocket. So far, Amazon Game Studios and manufacturers have not commented on the new problem reports. It remains to be seen whether RTX are dying from existing manufacturing issues that are exacerbated when playing New World, as was the case with EVGA during the game’s testing phase.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Guru3D, PC Gamer