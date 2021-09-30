Mussunzinho should be the second eliminated

The second Farm 13 was formed on Wednesday night (29) and has the participation of Dayane Mello, Mussunzinho and Arcrebiano Araújo, disputing the preference of the rural reality audience. Gui Araújo managed to escape and became, once again, the farmer.

Remember the formation of Roça: Erika Schneider, the farmer of the second cycle of Farm 13, indicated Mussunzinho due to the criticisms he made during his reign, he was also vetoed from the Farmer’s Proof. Rico Melquiades was chosen by vote of the pawns, however, he had the power to transfer his votes.

The winner was arcrebian that should pull someone from the Bay and indicated Dayane Mello who started Resta Um. Gui Araújo sitting on the last stool of the night. However, he won the Farmer’s Proof and managed to escape this vote.

On Thursday (30), one of the participants will leave the dispute and in poll of the Television Observatory the result is not favorable for Mussunzinho: he only has 17, 65% of public preference! To save your favorite, vote for who you want to stay in The Farm 13, on the website at R7.com.

