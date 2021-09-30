NASA prepares important mission to study Jupiter’s mysterious Trojan asteroids

The US Space Agency (NASA) recently tested all the functions of Lucy, the agency’s first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. The probe is being prepared for launch on October 16th.

Named after characters from Greek mythology, these asteroids circle the Sun in two groups, with one group leading ahead of Jupiter in its path, the other following behind it.

Lucy will be the first spacecraft to visit these asteroids. By studying these asteroids up close, scientists hope to refine their theories about how our solar system’s planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they ended up in their current configuration.

As detailed in a statement, Lucy’s team members have spent the past eight weeks at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, preparing the spacecraft for flight.

Engineers tested the spacecraft’s mechanical, electrical, and thermal systems and practiced executing the launch sequence from mission operations centers in Kennedy and Lockheed Martin Space in Littleton, Colorado.

In early August, engineers installed the spacecraft’s high-gain antenna, its second most prominent feature after the expansive solar arrays, which will allow the spacecraft to communicate with Earth.

As detailed by NASA, on September 18, propulsion engineers finished filling Lucy’s fuel tanks with approximately 725 kg of liquid hydrazine and liquid oxygen, which make up 40% of the spacecraft’s mass.

The fuel will be used in precise maneuvers that will propel Lucy to her asteroid destinations on schedule, while the solar panels – each as wide as a school bus – will recharge the batteries that will power the spacecraft’s instruments.

The Lucy spacecraft will soon be compacted into the two halves of the launch vehicle’s fairing, which will close around it like a shell.

Once the spacecraft is encapsulated, the Lucy team will be able to communicate with it electrically via an “umbilical cord.”

As detailed by NASA, in early October, the encapsulated spacecraft will be transported to the Vehicle Integration Facility at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where it will be “docked” to the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V 401 rocket.

First spaceship to visit Trojan asteroids

The Atlas V will take off from Space Launch Complex 41. The rocket will take Lucy out of Earth’s atmosphere to begin the long journey to the asteroids of Troy.

A few days before launch, engineers will power up the Lucy spacecraft in preparation for the mission. This process will take about 20 minutes.

As detailed by NASA, Lucy’s first launch attempt is scheduled for 5:34 am (EDT) on October 16th.

Also according to the information, if weather or any other issue prohibits a launch that day, the team will have additional launch opportunities starting the following day. Check out:

