NBA Says Unvaccinated Players Will Be Deducted for Match Absences | nba

The NBA has stated that unvaccinated athletes who miss games from the 2021/22 season will not be paid for these absentee games. The information was given by league spokesman Michael Bass to US media outlets on Wednesday.

Players who admittedly have not been vaccinated – and do not want to – will be prevented from playing in cities like New York and San Francisco, which have a law that requires vaccination to enter indoors without a mask. Some of them are Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors, and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

+NBA highlights deny vaccine, and controversy gathers strength three weeks before the start of the season

+Sign up for the League Pass

1 of 1 Kyrie Irving in last season’s match — Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Kyrie Irving in last season’s match — Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Under current city rules, Irving and Wiggins could not play home games, which would result in a huge financial loss for them. Something in the region of $300,000 per game.

The league claims that 90% of athletes are fully immunized. The US Centers for Disease Control announced last Thursday (23) that 55% of the American population is vaccinated, that is, the proportion within the NBA is at a level higher than in the rest of the country. These 10%, however, have their voices amplified because they have important names in the sport.

The NBA claims to have made a proposal to make the vaccine mandatory for athletes, but the union would have refused. Even without this rule, the league still needs to respect local laws.

Wiggins filed for exemption from the requirement citing religious grounds, but the request was denied. Thus, the Canadian wing will not be able to play the games under the command of the Warriors until he is vaccinated.

Players who do not get immunized will not be able to have meals indoors with other athletes, will need to maintain distance in meetings, use a locker away from others in the locker room and will need to stay at home or at the hotel during the season, without being able to go to public places.