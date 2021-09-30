Nego do Borel says he is ‘not well’, but indicates he would go to BBB

Singer Nego do Borel, 29, said he was apparently “not well” with his mental health after being kicked out of Record TV’s reality show “A Fazenda 13” amid accusations of harassing the Dayane Mello participant in the feedlot.

Through stories on his Instagram profile, the funkeiro answered some questions asked by fans and one of them was precisely about how he “is mentally”.

In response, Nego do Borel wrote: “I can’t explain it, but it doesn’t seem like I’m fine.” When answering a question from another follower who wanted to know if he is in therapy, the artist said “no”.

Still in interaction with fans, the singer indicated that he would join the cast of “Big Brother Brasil”, on TV Globo. When asked if he would go to the program if he was called, he stated: “Are you in doubt?” and took the opportunity to mark the attraction’s director, Boninho.

Nego do Borel was expelled from ‘A Fazenda 13’

Last week, Record TV decided to expel Nego do Borel from “A Fazenda 13”. The artist is being investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane Mello, his former colleague in confinement in the program.

Yesterday, in a video shared on social networks, the funkeiro appeared crying and saying he missed the men on the reality show. When ready, he mentioned the relationship with confined friends.

“C*** never miss men so much, bro. So many men together. I miss Gui, Mussunzinho, Vitão, Erasmo.. I miss them, bro. I can’t even see their pictures. The video of Tiagao crying because of me,” he declared.

first public appearance

Nego do Borel posted a video on his Instagram profile saying he “wanted to understand the expulsion” — even the station releasing a note explaining that it mobilized “a multidisciplinary team” to analyze the denounced images, in addition to listening to Dayane and the other pedestrians for “a takeover of fair decision”.

Soon after, the singer visited a mall in the West Zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Then, he was seen at a bar with friends in the Leblon neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio, talking and being hugged by some of his colleagues.