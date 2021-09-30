Nego do Borel sends a message to Boninho and talks about jumping reality wall

Even though he was expelled from “A Fazenda 13” on charges of forcing sexual intercourse with Dayane Mello, Borel did not give up on the rural reality. The funkeiro opened the Instagram question box to answer some questions asked by fans this Thursday, September 30th, and surprised him with some revelations.

A netizen questioned about a possible return in “A Fazenda 13” and Nego didn’t hesitate: “I’m seeing a plan to jump in there, I’ll only leave now if I’m eliminated in the fields”, he wrote.

The singer from Rio was also asked about participation in another reality show. And when asked if he would accept to participate in “Big Brother Brasil 22”, he wasted no time: “Are you in doubt? Hello Boninho”.

Another internet user wanted to know how is the mental health of Borel and the artist replied: “I can’t explain it, but it doesn’t seem like I’m fine”.

Another follower asked if he was in therapy, but he said he was not.

The singer is following the rural reality from home and, when asked about his fans in the countryside this week, he revealed that he wants little mussun and Dayane Mello in the game. The two dispute the land with Bil Araújo. he didn’t like Gui Araújo have won the farmer’s test. Borel wanted to see the pawn out of contention.

UNDERSTAND THE REASON FOR THE EXPULSION OF NEGO DO BOREL FROM ‘A FAZENDA 13’

the passage of Borel it wasn’t calm at all, but the singer’s situation was chaotic after the party last Friday, September 24th. After spending a lot of time together and taking them all, Dayane Mello he lay down beside the singer and they began to exchange caresses. Some participants of the reality show tried to separate the couple, claiming that the situation could lead to problems for Negative, but neither of them accepted the advice of their companions. The images captured by pay per view ended up on social networks and showed dayane asking what Borel stop the onslaught.

After a day of turmoil, investigations and even Civil Police at the headquarters of the Treasury, Borel was expelled on Saturday night, September 25th.

SINGER SENT INDIRECT AFTER EXPULSION

Borel he returned to social media on Wednesday, September 29, and posted a professional photo on his Instagram, with a caption that could be taken as an indirect. The post says “Turn around and make them ask you why you still smile.”

Nego do Borel was expelled from Fazenda 13 after spending a night with Dayane Mello, who was drunk and couldn’t remember anything the next day. Netizens accused him of harassment and pressured RecordTV to expel the funk player from the program.

ITALIAN PRESS REPERCUTS THE CASE OF DAYANE AND NEGO DO BOREL

“Horrible”. “Shocking Videos”. Thus, the Italian press reported on the front pages of the country’s main newspapers, what happened between Borel and Dayane Mello in the confinement of “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV. In addition to the indignation surrounding the case, here in Brazil, the subject – which resulted in the expulsion of the Rio singer from the rural reality show “A Fazenda 13” – gained echo abroad, especially in Italy, where dayane lives and became popular by being one of the finalists of the n reality “Gran Fratello Vip”.

With critical headlines, the newspaper “Libero Quotidiano”, which circulates in Milan, highlighted the model’s former colleagues in confinement, who criticized the singer’s behavior. The newspaper also dedicated an article highlighting “what was not aired on TV”.

One of the main Italian newspapers, “Corriere Della Sera”, highlighted on the front page the headline “Dayane Mello is harassed live: Nego do Borel is disqualified”. And he explained that Record’s decision to eliminate the fukeiro came after intense pressure from social networks and the repercussion in the media. The text also says that the model’s lawyers “are ready for battle.”

“Il Giornale”, also from Milan, reported the case talking about “strong onslaughts” of Borel against the model in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record, and highlighted the wave of protests on the web in search of an effective position for the case. They also included the critical stance taken by former participants of the “Grande Fratello Vip”, who were hoping for legal intervention.

