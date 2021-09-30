Nepal includes third genus in census | World

Nepal included a third gender option in its census—in addition to male and female, respondents will be able to say they are of another gender when answering the questionnaire. The census began last Saturday (26).

The LGBTQIA+ community of the Himalayan nation hopes that, with the result of the census, it will be possible to expand their rights.

Officials from the Central Bureau of Statistics have begun visiting homes across the country of about 30 million people.

Below is a report on the 2015 Nepal gay parade.

Hundreds of people throng the streets of Nepal’s capital at a gay parade

Nepal has more progressive laws on homosexuality and transgender rights than its neighbors. In 2007, any discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation is prohibited. Since 2013, there is a third gender group in citizenship documents. Two years later, Nepal started issuing passports with the “other” option.

However, Nepalese gay and transgender rights activists claim that the LGBTQIA+ community, estimated at around 900,000 people, still suffers discrimination, mainly in work, health care and education.

LGBTQIA+ activists denounce that the lack of data makes it difficult to access benefits to which they are entitled.

“When there is post-census data, we can use it as evidence to press for our rights. We can raise demands proportionate to the size (of our community) in the population,” said Pinky Gurung, president of the rights group LGBTQIA+ Blue Diamond Society .

However, among the more than 70 questions that make up the census form, there is only one related to gender, which leads its critics to say that the results will still be limited.