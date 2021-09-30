Netflix advances in games with studio purchase and game release – Link

On the same day it announced the purchase of the studio, Netflix released five games for mobile devices in European markets

In the streaming war, Netflix has put two trump cards on the table. On Tuesday, 29, the company announced the launch of five games for mobile devices in European markets and the purchase of a game studio. Revenue diversification is part of the strategy recently announced by Netflix, which still depends on streaming to balance its balance sheets, unlike competitors like Disney, Amazon and Apple, whose main activity is not the service.

The company depends on the results of streaming services to continue leveraging its catalog and producing original content, which explains the attempt to diversify its revenues. In addition, the games market will serve to retain the platform’s subscribers. To enter this segment, Netflix will initially bet on mobile games.

The acquisition of the Night School studio, whose value was not disclosed, will be the gateway to a segment little explored by the company, which until now had never invested in companies in the sector. Known for the supernatural adventure game “Oxenfree”, the studio will continue working on a sequel to the game, “Oxenfree 2”.

According to Mike Verdu, vice president of game development at Netflix, the purchase of Night School is explained by the creative potential of the company that Netflix wants to add to its commercial strategy. “The appointment [do estúdio] their artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners,” he said in a statement, according to Variety magazine.

new games

On the same day it announced the acquisition of the studio, Netflix released five games for mobile devices in European markets: “Stranger Things: 1984”, “Stranger Things 3: The Game”, “Card Blast”, “Teeter Up” and ” Shooting Hoops”, made available to streaming customers in Spain, Italy and Poland at no additional cost.

In late August, users in Poland were the first to experience the games service, when Netflix released, in testing phase, the titles “Stranger Things”. “We’re just getting started, but we’re excited to bring these exclusive games as part of the Netflix subscription — no ads and no in-app purchases,” a company spokesperson told the agency Reuters.

Previously almost sovereign in streaming, Netflix has faced increasing competition from new competitors such as Disney+, Prime Video and HBO Max and, at a regional level, from Globoplay. In the second quarter of this year, the company lost 430,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada. In addition, it registered 1.5 million more subscribers worldwide, growth that was 61% lower compared to the results of the first quarter. Netflix’s total base, released in July, was 209 million subscribers. /WITH INFORMATION FROM REUTERS