New images show in detail how lava falls into the sea in the Canaries; watch | World

New images released this Wednesday (29) show the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in contact with the water of the Atlantic Ocean, in the Canary Islands, in closer and closer detail. It is possible to see the large amount of smoke, which generates gases considered toxic, a great concern for scientists.

After nearly ten days of eruption – which began on the 19th – the lava reached the sea on Tuesday, after leaving a trail of destruction on land on the island of La Palma, where more than 6,000 people had to flee their homes and at least 600 buildings were hit.

So far, there is no record of deaths or injuries due to volcanic activity on the island.

Also on Tuesday, the Spanish government declared the area of ​​the erupting volcano a “catastrophe zone”. With this, the country will allocate 10.5 million euros (about R$ 67 million) for urgent housing measures and help for the displaced.

The Canaries are a Spanish territory in the Atlantic Ocean, an archipelago formed by eight islands. La Palma is one of them and has about 83,000 inhabitants.

