New psychiatric care by telephone through the SUS begins by the end of the year

To mark September Yellow, a month dedicated to suicide prevention, the Ministry of Health announced that it plans to implement an emotional telesupport line for those who need the Unified Health Service (SUS). According to Mayra Pinheiro, secretary of Labor Management and Health Education, people with mental illnesses need specialized and humanized technical assistance.

“By the end of the year, we will be delivering the 196 line. It is the first support service for the mentally ill in Brazil. We have been building this line for a year, seeking support, expertise, so that Brazil has the best mental health telephone service in the world”, he said.

Also in view of the Yellow September, the ministry began training professionals from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) from all over Brazil to improve the reception of patients in psychological distress. The “Training Course for Multipliers in Urgency and Emergencies in Mental Health” has already been started through the online platform UniverSUS, separated into three groups with 108 professionals in total.

To strengthen the practice of humanized and therapeutic behaviors in the context of mental health, SAMU physicians and nurses from all Brazilian capitals will be able to learn about the most appropriate care for patients with conditions such as anxiety, depression, self-inflicted violence and suicidal ideation.

The training is given by specialist professionals, with theoretical and practical classes. In the methodology, realistic simulations are included, ranging from answering the call made by the patient or family member to the proper referral to health units.

Humanized mental health care

From nursing technician to nurse, Pedro Palácios has been part of the SAMU of Senador Canedo, in Goiás, since 2009. He highlights the importance of the professional’s attention to the patient at the time of care:

“This training is extremely important for us to face psychiatric illness. During the shifts, we see many cases that do not have a legal outcome, but sometimes the patients themselves give us alarms that may go unnoticed during clinical care, so it is important that we are trained to notice these details.”

The nurse also says that programs like this help in the humanization of the service: “We have to remember that these patients are there for a number of factors, such as non-monitoring, treatment abandonment, lack of medication, the environment in which if you live. So, it’s a matter of putting yourself in the other’s shoes.”

Marcela (fictitious name, character chose not to identify herself) is a 22-year-old girl with depression and anxiety. She says that she has already gone through a crisis in which her parents had to resort to SAMU: “My blood pressure was very low and I fainted a lot. My mother called SAMU, who informed me that there were no ambulances at the place where I live, but the attendant helped her with what to do and take me to the hospital. In the end, it worked.”

Depression

Marcela says she knew about her depression even before her diagnosis in 2014, at age 15. She practiced self-mutilation. Today, the young woman claims to be more aware of her actions and consequences, but for that she needs her medications.

“I’ve been taking medication for 6 years and I’m absolutely sure I’m chemically dependent, because without the medication I was very bad, I have intense crises. Today I have a calmer life, so I believe it’s a dependency in a good way,” he says.

The young woman says that, after the start of the pandemic, she started to have suicidal thoughts. “With this whole scenario, I spent a lot of time thinking ‘if I get this virus, I’m going to die, so why not die right now and end the wait? It’s one less person to collapse the SUS.'”

Depression is a common mental disorder that affects people all over the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 300 million people suffer from depression. Without treatment, the disorder can affect everyday life and cause dysfunction in work, school, relationships and, at worst, lead to suicide.

Also according to the WHO, less than 10% of people with depressive symptoms receive the indicated treatment. About 800,000 people worldwide die by suicide every year, making it the third leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 29 years.

Treatment

Psychologist Amanda Oliveira points out that, for correct treatment, it is necessary to assess the degree of depression: “Depending on the level, the brain undergoes chemical changes. So, consequently, it is necessary to use medications prescribed by a psychiatrist.”

Among the techniques used by psychology with these patients is psychoeducation. In it, the professional assumes the role of guiding, working on beliefs, the patient’s view of himself, the world and the other. However, even with this psychological follow-up, it is important that the person has a support network at home, especially those with a tendency to self-mutilate or commit suicide.

“These practices come from wanting to reduce or eliminate emotional pain, that is, the person causes physical pain in order to change the focus of emotional pain. So, having a support network and staying in therapy is very important. And don’t take the signals as ‘freshness’, because people really do give signals before committing any kind of act.”

According to the psychologist, as much as the discussion about mental health is growing in Brazil, it is still necessary to fight against many taboos present in society: “Many people think that therapy is only for ‘crazy people’, as they say”, says the professional. Another problem would be the availability of follow-up for the lower classes.

“Dealing with this subject, expanding this theme and making it available to all classes would be essential for us to have a healthier society and for the next generations too”, he highlights.

helpline

The Life Valuation Center (CVV) provides emotional support and suicide prevention, voluntarily and free of charge for all people who want to talk by phone, email or online chat. Dial 188 or access www.cvv.org.br and seek help.