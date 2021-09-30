new wave of increased concessions may add BRL 0.60 to the share

THE Copel (CPLE6) stated, the night before (28), that he is interested in accepting the proposal of Aneel to renegotiate the hydrological risk in exchange for the concession of 14 hydroelectric plants for 2 years and 6 months.

The news pleased the XP Investments, which calculated that the stock could earn R$0.60. The information was disclosed by the broker in a report sent to clients and obtained by the Money Times this Wednesday (29).

According to analysts, the discussion on the renegotiation of the hydrological risk began in 2015, when the government started to prevent hydroelectric plants from selling energy, with the intention of saving their reservoirs due to the water crisis.

“The dispatch of energy from Thermoelectric Power Plants generated an increase in the cost of energy, creating a debt that would later be apportioned between the energy market – generators, transmission companies and consumers”, stated Maíra Maldonado, Hebert Suede and Victor Burke when signing the XP Investimentos report.

In August of that year, Aneel approved a compensatory measure so that some of these affected hydroelectric complexes have the right to extend the concession as they give up judicialization.

“We see the news as positive, as there is no grant associated with this extension, we estimate an increase of R$1.6 billion in shareholder value, which would add R$0.60 share to our target price,” they said. Maldonado, Suede and Burke.

Thus, experts maintained the purchase recommendation with a potential high of 8% for the paper, compared to the closing of this last Tuesday (28).