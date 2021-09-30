The most downloaded messaging app in Brazil is also used for fun and a new WhatsApp function arrives that will make it easier to impress friends in conversations.

Everyone loves to send stickers and the good news is that WhatsApp wants to make it easier to create the stickers, released in 2018.

WaBetaInfo revealed that the app is testing a feature that allows it to convert images into stickers directly on the platform.

Currently, there is no native tool to create stickers within WhatsApp and those who need to do so end up having to download some other application.

According to the specialized website, this should change soon and those who have the beta version of the messenger have already started to experiment with the function.

Users will be able to impress their friends because, when sending an image through the platform, they will instantly have the option to turn it into a figurine.

All of this in a very quick and practical way, with just a confirmation for the photo to appear sent in the conversation as a sticker.

However, due to the magnitude of the feature, it is still in the testing phase for improvements and corrections of any problems and bugs.

After this standard procedure, the perspective is that the messenger will start releasing it to more WhatsApp Beta users.

Finally, after all the security checks, the official launch for both Android and iOS takes place.

It was noteworthy in the test that it was not clear whether the stickers will be stored automatically after conversion, or whether it will be necessary to save them after sending.

This is one of the points that are still being worked on by the developers before the update to general for all users.

