New World’s Debut: Over 700,000 Simultaneous Players on Day One

MMORPG arrived with high expectations and maintains high number of players on Steam

has finally been released New World! O Amazon Games MMORPG officially arrived yesterday, Tuesday, and hit the mark of more than 700,000 simultaneous players in its first 24 hours of “life” on the steam. As of this writing, more than 600,000 people are venturing into Aeternum.

New World went through some (several) delays and some problems with video cards. But anticipation for the game’s release has not diminished among the community. A few hours after its debut, New World already had over 500,000 players online. And the peak in the first 24 hours was 707,230, according to SteamDB. However, the game reviews are still more negative than positive.

According to the same site, the positive reviews from New World, which is the first game produced by Amazon Games, correspond to 49.94%. Some complaints in steam talk about problems getting into the game due to queuing, bugs and overheating. GPU. These problems about the video cards remember the sad event of several RTX 3090 that burned during gameplays. Bugs and queuing issues are expected in a new game that was highly sought after after release.

New World hit large numbers of players even in the period of beta testing. The peak of players was 190,000 players on July 22nd. O Amazon MMORPG it was also successful on Twitch streams during testing. The game reached the mark of 300 thousand spectators on the platform, being the second most watched to beat these numbers. Currently, while this news is being written, New World is with almost 700 thousand spectators. Several famous streamers from Brazil are also broadcasting the game.

New World is available for PRAÇA.

Source: SteamDB