newspaper reveals what Laporta told the Barcelona players in a meeting without Koeman

Ronald Koeman’s days seem numbered in Barcelona, after two consecutive defeats in the Champions League, without any shot in the goal, and with the team in the flashlight of group E.

right after the setback for Benfica by 3-0 this Wednesday (30), the president Joan Laporta went down to the changing room of the Estádio da Luz to talk with the players, without the presence of the Dutch coach, who was participating in a press conference at the time.

According to the Spanish newspaper As, the president consoled the discouraged athletes, showed himself optimistic and assured that the Blaugrana club already has a plan to get them out of this situation. The fact that he did not mention Koeman in his speech suggests that the coach is not part of the project.

With Koeman on the ”tightrope”, some names appear as likely replacements for the job. According to Radio Catalunya, the race to find replacement parts is not limited to Xavi and Bob Martínez. Laporta likes Andrea Pirlo, although his first experience as a coach was not successful at youth.

Marcelo Gallardo, from river plate, is also one of the listed names, according to information from the Catalan radio RAC1.

Barça returns to the field for Laliga next Saturday (2), at 4 pm, for a confrontation that promises to catch fire against the Madrid's athletic, at Wanda Metropolitan.




