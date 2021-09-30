NVIDIA AI used to create new playable map of GTA 5 without access to original codes

The neural network in this case is the complete game. It determines what happens when you press the right or left key. There is no rule written by us or by the original GTA V code. We are playing on a representation of a neural network of GTA V. We are used to AI working in programs, but here AI is the program.

Recreating GTA V does not use any line of code from the original title, the AI ​​model creates the game environment in real time from your training data, observing matches to simulate everything from the details of the environment and car reflexes to the physics of the match. As Harrison Kinsley explains in the GANTheft Auto demo video,

Training an AI is a process that involves a lot of processing power, so the researcher used an NVIDIA DGX A100 station, which adds up to a total of 320 GB of RAM. He used 12 bots playing simultaneously so that the neural network would absorb as much information as possible in the shortest possible time. According to Kinsley, the technology can be used for other purposes:

This model learned how to replicate the physics of GTA V, but the same process could be used to learn real-world physics, which can be used to improve video game physics, an area where we have difficulties.

A playable demo of GANTheft Auto, compatible with any NVIDIA GPU with CUDA Cores, is available from the project page on GitHub.

