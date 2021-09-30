Nvidia artificial intelligence creates new map for GTA V

Artificial intelligences have proven to be quite versatile in the gaming world, and not just to control characters in matches in the most diverse titles. On some occasions, they are even able to generate maps for matches in certain titles, and that’s exactly what happened with Grand Theft Auto V.

The project in question was named GANTheft Auto and is authored by researchers Harrison Kinsley and Daniel Kukeila. To that end, the duo used Nvidia technologies to create a neural network capable of bringing to life a playable snippet in the Rockstar title without using any line of code from the original title and just watching other players’ matches.

“The neural network in this case is the complete game. It determines what happens when you press the right or left key. There are no rules written by us or by the original code of GTA V. We are playing on a neural network representation of the GTA V. We’re used to AI working on programs, but here AI is the program,” commented Kinsley.

Finally, it was mentioned that to train this AI the researcher used an NVIDIA DGX A100 station, which adds up to a total of 320 GB of RAM. He used 12 bots playing simultaneously so that the neural network would absorb as much information as possible in the shortest possible time.