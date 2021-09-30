Old Android phones no longer log in to Google

Google confirmed on Monday (27) that phones with Android 2.3.7 and lower versions of the operating system have lost official support from the company. This means that owners of these devices can no longer log into the search giant’s account when using such devices.

Using this version, you can’t access your Gmail account, log in to YouTube or update apps in the Play Store, for example. Adding or creating a new account on the phone, resetting the device to factory settings and trying to add your account on the device after removing it are other impossible tasks to do.

When trying to access these services on an old Android phone with Gingerbread, as the version is also known, the user will see a message on the screen informing of an error in the username and password of the account. In this case, the alternative is to log in to the desired platform using the smartphone browser.

Android Gingerbread was released in late 2010.Source: Wikimedia Commons

According to the Mountain View company, the move is motivated by security concerns. As the system was released more than 10 years ago, the version stopped receiving monthly security patches for some time, making the device more vulnerable to exploiting holes.

At least 6 million devices affected

Launched in December 2010, Android Gingerbread is still present on a slice of devices ranging from 0.2% to 0.3% of currently active Android devices worldwide, according to china. This amount represents 6 to 9 million devices out of the more than 3 billion currently in use, all versions added together.

To work around the problem, it is necessary to update the device to Android 3.0 or later, in addition to the aforementioned option of using the browser to login. If none of them work, the alternative is to change phone or tablet, opting for a more recent Android model.