Olympic champion who invaded Capitol Hill in January pleads guilty | swimming

Swimmer Klete Keller, who won five medals in three Olympic participations for the United States, pleaded guilty in one of the seven lawsuits he faces for having invaded the Capitol, the seat of the National Congress, on January 6, with more than 600 people .

At the time, supporters of former President Donald Trump intended to delay or prevent the certification of the electoral college votes, which would confirm Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden.

The former athlete signed an agreement with federal prosecutors and acknowledged that he illegally entered the building, in addition to confessing that he obstructed the work of officials. He offered to cooperate with the investigation in exchange for being released from the other six charges.

A federal judge will still schedule a hearing and sentence, but Keller is likely to serve jail time, which can reach more than two years in obstruction cases. He will be in court again on December 16th.

Keller was identified by his height (2.01 meters) and by wearing a Team USA sweatshirt in photos and videos from the building’s cameras and the intruders themselves. He said he was at the Capitol for about an hour and didn’t respect the guards who tried to get him to leave. He also stated that he registered the invasion, but destroyed his cell phone, memory card and coat in the following days.