On entering the field, CSA pays tribute to forward Iury Castilho, victim of racism after the game against Cruzeiro; watch | csa

– The Maior of Alagoas repudiates the racist attacks suffered by the athlete Iury Castilho, through social networks. There is no room for attitudes like these, as we are always fighting so that cases like this do not happen anymore and that those responsible are punished in an exemplary manner. This must be a daily struggle for all of us. We will continue aiming for the long-awaited transformation in search of more respect and equality. A person’s dignity and character must never be diminished by reason of his race. We are a multiple country, which cannot be neglected in situations like this. Episodes like this stain football and society as a whole, due to their racist bias and offensive to the dignity of the person. We recently sent a message of support to the athlete Celsinho, from Londrina, who was also a victim of this hateful prejudice. We are proud to carry the phrase “Say no to racism” on one of the robes. Football is a weapon for transforming people, and the CSA continues to look for it. We expect all racists to suffer severe punishment until this is over. Football is peace, love and joy. And we are sure that this act does not represent the fans of Cruzeiro, who in their absolute majority preach for respect and fight discriminatory attacks – says the statement of the CSA.