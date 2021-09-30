Only 40% of Windows users know that Windows 11 exists

Research by Savings indicates users confused by the new version

Like launch eminent from Windows 11, in October 5th, it was to be expected that most platform users would know about the software update. But situation is not like that.

According to a survey by Savings, about 40% of users don’t even know that Windows 11 exists. Furthermore, 2 out of 3 users they couldn’t tell if your computers had the required hardware to the support the new version. To run, you will need a machine with at least 4 GB of RAM, 64GB of Storage and 64-bit compatible processor.

Microsoft created a application that lets the user know if he has the technical requirements to the update, but the app is still on development and testing phase.

Windows being the Operating System more common among PC users, the new update will affect millions of people around the world. With it, Microsoft promises a new look, with icons and taskbar remodeled, in addition to a new app store, including Andoid apps. The update will be free for Windows 10 users and will feature several new features, like the Xbox Game Pass integrated into the system and new support for multiscreens.

Other results

Between the participants of the research, 38% weren’t sure which new feature they were most excited about, followed by ability to run Android apps, 14%; New look, 13%, and New gamer features, such as Auto HDR and DirectStorage, with 13%.



The survey also shows that about 41% of those who answered it intended to update the system for the new version, even being a minority who, in fact, knew that the new version was about to arrive. You younger were more likely to install Windows 11. But, in general, most of it, 45%, yet were not sure whether they were going to install the new operating system.

The search

The study was conducted by Savings. As a methodology, they were asked 1,042 North Americans who use Windows like main operating system. The survey was carried out online in September 17, 2021.

Are you planning to upgrade your computer to Windows 11?

