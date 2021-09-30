Only wearing a bathrobe, Isis Valverde appears stunning getting ready in a luxurious bathroom in Paris

Isis Valverde shared a few clicks in the luxury bathroom of the hotel where she is staying

Isis Valverde (34) is also part of the famous who are enjoying a few days in Paris, France.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 29, the actress used her social network to share some more records of her passage through the city of light. This time, she shared a few clicks on her Instagram while preparing for another fashion event.

In the images, the artist appeared sitting in the bathtub of the luxurious white marble bathroom of the suite of the five-star hotel where she is staying.

Brushing her teeth, she came out all made up, wearing a high-heeled sandal with sparkles and a leg strap, except for the clothes she’s going to wear.

With nothing underneath, the muse posed wearing only a white robe and in one of the photos she even dropped the piece on her shoulder.

Isis left her hair all tied back in a tight bun and went for kitty eye makeup.

“Powerful”, “beautiful”, “Perfection”, “Her beauty is surreal”, commented some followers.







