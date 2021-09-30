Palmeiras has perfect streak with Abel and dominates records among Brazilians in Libertadores | palm trees

Abel Ferreira will compete in his second Copa Libertadores final for Palmeiras in less than a year. Champion in the last edition, the coach maintains a perfect campaign in this year’s knockouts and will defend the title on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay, against Flamengo.

With only 90 games played by the Portuguese coaching staff in Verdão, Abel has already become the second commander with the most victories for the club in the competition (13), tied with Vanderlei Luxemburgo and only behind Luiz Felipe Scolari (23).

1 of 3 Palmeiras players celebrate qualification for Libertadores final — Photo: Cesar Greco Palmeiras players celebrate qualification for the final of the Libertadores — Photo: Cesar Greco

Given this sequence of success, especially in the last two years, Palmeiras has taken the main records of Brazilian teams in the Libertadores. Are they:

Most finals played: 6 (tied with São Paulo);

More games in competition: 209;

More wins: 116;

More goals: 390;

Most wins at home: 71;

Most goals at home: 233;

Most victories as a visitor: 44;

More goals as a visitor: 156.

Palmeiras is also one of the three teams in Brazil with the most participations in Libertadores – 21, tied with Grêmio and São Paulo.

The good numbers in the competition reinforce what the cast considers a winning mentality. The club has disputed the Libertadores consecutively since 2016, between 2018 and 2020 they had the best campaign of the first phase and expanded to 15 the record of matches without losing as a visitor.

– Palmeiras is always looking to go in to win, sometimes we have to understand that things don’t go as we want. But what is required here is to compete for titles, to be in the finals, at the top. Sometimes we won, sometimes we lost, but we always have to arrive, put Palmeiras in the decision. That’s our big goal,” Weverton said.

– We have two or three years with the same squad, disputing finals. It brings us experience, we learn more from defeats, they make us want to improve. We will come back strong to be champions, it is our desire and we will do everything to achieve it – completed the goalkeeper.

2 of 3 Rony and Luiz Adriano embrace after Palmeiras qualify for the Libertadores final — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol Rony and Luiz Adriano embrace after Palmeiras qualify for the Libertadores final — Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol