Palmeiras x Flamengo will be the fourth Brazilian Libertadores final; remember the others | liberators

The final of the Copa Libertadores 2021 was defined and will be the fourth in the history of the competition played between two Brazilian teams. Flamengo, who eliminated Barcelona, ​​from Ecuador, and Palmeiras, who passed by Atlético-MG, will face off on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo. Both are looking for the continental tri-championship.

Before the end of November, Libertadores already had another 100% Brazilian decision this year: in January, Palmeiras and Santos faced each other for the end of the 2020 edition, which was “stretched” until 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the occasion, Verdão won its second title in a single game at Maracanã: 1 x 0, with a goal by Breno Lopes in the second half.

Before, São Paulo had played two other decisions only with Brazilian teams. In 2005, he faced Athletico and was champion. The following year, the same Tricolor was defeated by Internacional.

Palmeiras goes to their sixth Libertadores decision, a record among Brazilians, alongside São Paulo. In the other five finals, Verdão won two titles, in 1999 and 2020, and was runner-up three times – 1961, 1968 and 2000.

Flamengo reaches its third Libertadores final, having been champions in the other two they played: in 1981, against Cobreloa, from Chile, and 2019, in a single game, with victory over River Plate in Lima, Peru.