Pampulha Airport to be auctioned next Tuesday (5/10) – Economy

Pampulha Airport runway, to be provided by private initiative (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte, will be auctioned next week on the Stock Exchange (B3), in So Paulo. The public session of the auction to grant the exploration, expansion and maintenance of the site’s infrastructure will be promoted by the government of Minas, through the State Secretariat for Infrastructure and Mobility (Seinfra), on Tuesday (10/5).

The event will be held at 2 pm and broadcast simultaneously by TVB3 and Seinfra’s YouTube channel. The company that bids the highest fixed grant, with the minimum value set at R$9.8 million, takes the airport concession.

According to Seinfra, over a 30-year period, the annual variable concession payment is also expected, which corresponds to a percentage of the gross revenue earned by the concessionaire.

Among the benefits of the concession are improvements in operating efficiency and improvements in the general level of services provided at the airport, in addition to the expansion of the capacity to generate revenue.

Investments



Investments with the concession are estimated at R$151 million, made possible through private investments. Of this total, approximately R$65 million will be employed in the first 36 months and used in services such as the construction of a general aviation terminal, a taxi lane system, partial recovery of the lane pavement and preparation for new hangars.

The project also provides for R$99 million in federal, state and municipal taxes.

“The concession for the Pampulha airport will enable new investments in aviation in Minas. We will revitalize and invest in the equipment, bringing greater comfort and safety to users. We are creating a tourism and investment hub in the Pampulha Region, with the concession also for the Mineirinho Gym,” said Seinfra’s Undersecretary for Transport and Mobility, Gabriel Fajardo.

The airport currently



The Pampulha-Carlos Drummond de Andrade Airport currently serves the traffic of executive and general aviation aircraft, and is one of the main centers for the maintenance of aircraft and helicopters in the country.

In the last five years, the annual average at the airport was 323.9 thousand passengers transported and 41.5 thousand aircraft handled. Almost 30 hangars are in operation.

The structure is installed in an area of ​​almost two million square meters, in Pampulha, about eight kilometers from the center of Belo Horizonte, and is connected to important highways and public transport elements that facilitate its access.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria