Paolla Oliveira reveals reason to freeze eggs: ‘Act of freedom’

Paolla Oliveira is one of the biggest stars today, being one of the most beloved actresses on TV Globo after a series of outstanding roles in soap operas such as “Amor à Vida”, “A Força do Querer” and “A Dona do Pedaço” .

She is currently in a relationship with Diogo Nogueira, and in an interview with the YouTube channel Be yours, the actress spoke of her relationship and the pressures she often receives from society, saying that freezing her eggs was an “act of freedom”.

“There is pressure, there has always been. You have a life course that has to follow that of home, family and property. I came from a family where it was welcome to get married with a bouquet of orange blossoms and children and all that”, said the 39-year-old artist.

“This egg thing came as freedom. My wish is that more women would have the opportunity and have that as an option. I don’t want to have kids right now,” she explained.

“That’s what made me freeze my eggs. I had the option of freezing as an option of freedom and as an option that things can change for me soon”

Paolla continued: “I’m a figure that has a lot of people building things and creating expectations about me… We have to always be deconstructing and breaking down barriers to do what we think should be done”

“They’ve already moved and nowadays they don’t reach me. But there’s one thing that can pick up on me and other women when they say, ‘Didn’t you fight to get this? So take it’”, completed Paolla Oliveira.

INTIMATE MOMENT WITH DIOGO NOGUEIRA

After Paolla Oliveira was the big winner of “Super Dança dos Famosos” on the night of August 29th, Diogo Nogueira decided to honor her with a hot and bold click on her official Instagram profile.

“Good Morning. A week like this… full of love for you! Congratulations, my champion”, was the subtitle chosen by Diogo Nogueira for the click, in which he appears biting and lightly and sexyly shaping Paolla Oliveira’s neck.

Netizens were impressed and admired by the new black and white photo, and in the comments section, they took the opportunity to praise the artist couple and cheer for their relationship.

“Too beautiful!”, “When a couple is a couple…”, “What a shot that was! Beautiful and dear!”, “The most beautiful couple”, were some of the statements made by the followers of Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira.