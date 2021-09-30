Paulo Velloso returns to MIBR and Roberta Coelho takes over as CEO of the organization | DRAFT5

O MIBR announced this Wednesday morning (29) a profound reformulation in its management framework, according to a statement issued by the organization’s social networks.
The first addition comes in the form of Roberta Bunny, who takes over as the team’s CEO after having worked behind the scenes at festivals as Rock in Rio and GameXP, being one of the founders of Grrrls League during his performance with the latter.
“We were the first competitive team in Brazil to win a world title. We teach Brazilians to cheer and suffer for esports. We are proud to be Brazilian and to carry the name of our country on our shirt“, said the new representative.
“As a fan and executive, I am very happy and proud to join the MIBR community, a team that has an amazing history and so many passionate fans.”, completed Roberta Coelho.
Yuri “fly” Uchiyama, co-founder and CEO of Gamers Club, leaves the position of director of the organization to take over as chairman of the board. He, by the way, will have by his side the one who gave life to the legendary tag: Paulo Velloso, founder of MIBR.
“It is very important for a Brazilian organization to have a dedicated Brazilian management team. O MIBR will have people focused on their growth and helping to bring more titles to their fans.“, highlighted fly.
“Participating on the board is an honor, a very great pride. An incredible possibility of being able to contribute with Roberta to bring the MIBR back to top”, pondered the veteran Paulo Velloso. Another one that will act alongside the experienced duo will be Ivan Martinho, CEO of the Latin American division of World Surf League.