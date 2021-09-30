People with immunosuppression must update their registration in Digital Health

people with immunosuppression must update the data on the registration platform for vaccination against Covid-19, the Digital Health, to receive the additional and booster dose. The Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) updated the website to allow the registration to be edited, adding a confirmation box to the content for self-declaration of people with immunosuppression.

Confirmation of this type of comorbidity aims to improve the operationalization of municipalities in the vaccination of this group.

The coordinator of Sesa’s Immunization cell, Kelvia Borges, says that “the self-declaration will enable the receipt of the dose in a more organized way to complete the vaccination schedule and strengthen the defenses against Covid-19”.

How to update the registration

To make the change, the person with immunosuppression, previously registered in Digital Health, must:

– Access the Digital Health platform

– Insert username and password

– Click on the “edit registration” button in the lower left corner

– Change the field “ONCOLOGICAL PATIENT, TRANSPLANTED AND OTHER IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS?” and put “yes”

– Accept the legal terms

– Save update

Immunosuppressive conditions

I – Severe primary immunodeficiency

II – Cancer chemotherapy

III – Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) use of immunosuppressive drugs

IV – People living with HIV/AIDS

V – Use of steroids in doses of 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for 14 days

VI – Use of immune response modifying drugs

VII – Auto inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases

VIII – Patients on hemodialysis

IX – Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases

supporting documentation

When attending the vaccination site, the citizen must present supporting documentation according to the immunodeficiency.

Severe primary immunodeficiency: certificate/descriptive medical report with clinical and exam data that prove this disease (it cannot be just the ICD)

Cancer chemotherapy: certificate/descriptive medical report with clinical data, exams and treatment that prove this condition – it cannot be just the ICD (Validity 1 year)

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplants using immunosuppressive drugs: descriptive medical report with clinical and exam data that prove this condition – it cannot be just the ICD OR discharge report – transplant or descriptive medical report with type of transplant

People living with HIV/AIDS: descriptive medical report with clinical and exam data that prove this disease – it cannot be just the ICD or exam that proves it (quick test or other) or Siscel or Siclom registration

Use of corticosteroids in doses of 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for 14 days: descriptive medical report with clinical data and exams that prove the condition of corticosteroid use in these conditions: above 20mg/day and time longer than 14 days (at the time of the vaccine) or medical prescription (which indicates the current treatment – at the time of the vaccine)

Use of immune response modifying drugs: descriptive medical report with clinical data and exams that prove the disease – it cannot be just the cid and medical prescription that contains any of the medications.

Hemodialysis patients: descriptive medical report with clinical and exam data that prove this condition – it cannot only be the ICD or proof of dialysis (card or other document that proves hemodialysis)

Patients with auto-inflammatory diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases: descriptive medical report with clinical data and exams that prove this disease – it cannot be just the ICD.

To learn more, access the technical note published by Sesa.

Additional dose and booster dose

THE additional dose must be administered in at least 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen – with one (Janssen) or two doses (other immunizing) for people with a high degree of immunosuppression.

already the booster dose must be applied in seniors over 60 years old, six months after the last of the common vaccination schedule.

Studies show that some people with a high degree of immunosuppression and the elderly may not present an antibody response even with the application of the vaccine, which justifies vaccination with an additional dose against Covid-19.

