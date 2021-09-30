Petrobras Announces Gas Subsidy and Bond Repurchase; IRB, Sabesp and more news

(Rodrigo Soldon/Flickr)

SAO PAULO – In the corporate news this Thursday (30th), the highlight is on account of Petrobras, which announced a subsidy program for the purchase of cooking gas and the repurchase of securities abroad. In addition, IRB shares had their target price cut by Credit Suisse, while São Paulo’s privatization council recommended hiring IFC to outline Sabesp’s restructuring options. Check out more highlights:

Petrobras (PETR4)

In the midst of the debate on the creation of a fund to stabilize fuel prices, without changing its pricing policies, Petrobras announced the approval of the R$ 300 million program to subsidize cooking gas.

In addition, the oil company also informed, in continuation of the statement of September 24, its wholly owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance (PGF) concluded on the day before the financial settlement of the early redemption of the bonds 4.375% Global Notes and 4.25% Global Notes, both maturing in 2023.

The total redemption amount was equivalent to $1.3 billion, excluding unpaid capitalized interest and considering the exchange rate of $1.1717 per euro for currency bonds.

Vale informed that the Regional Labor Department (SRT) issued a Term of Partial Suspension of the interdiction of the Mariana Complex, near the Xingu dam, in order to allow the regular operation of the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) on the Fábrica Nova branch .

During the interdiction period, the production from the Timbopeba plant was transported by unmanned train.

In addition, the partial disinterdiction allows access to the road bridge over the Piracicaba River. Internal access between the Timbopeba website and the Alegria website are also free.

Vale also informs that the access of workers and the circulation of vehicles in the flood zone of the Xingu dam are still suspended, with the entry of people who work in the structure’s stabilization activities only being allowed, through a strict security protocol.

“We emphasize that the Xingu Dam remains at level 2 of the Emergency Action Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM), in which there is no imminent risk of rupture, and the structure’s safety conditions remain unchanged,” he informed.

According to the company, the Xingu dam is monitored and inspected daily by a specialized technical team and is included in the Company’s dam decharacterization plan. The Self-Rescue Zone (ZAS) of the Xingu Dam remains evacuated, with no permanent presence of people in the area.

Sabesp announced on Wednesday that the São Paulo State privatization council approved a recommendation for the state government to hire the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to discuss options for restructuring the capital of the water and sanitation company.

In recent months, members of the state government have been making statements to the press about the possibility of Sabesp going through a privatization process.

For Credit Suisse, the news is a little positive, as it was anticipated by the government of the State of São Paulo at the beginning of the year.

According to analyst Carolina Carneiro, however, if the discussion leads to a recommendation for privatization and the government decides to start the process, the “market would welcome the change very well”.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

Petroreconcavo (RECV3) signed a purchase and sale agreement for the supply of natural gas from Companhia Potiguar de Gás, Potigás.

The contract provides for the delivery of 236,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day as of January 1, 2022, with a duration of two years.

Seeing the IRB on the right track, but still facing many challenges, Credit Suisse maintained the underperform recommendation (performance below the market average, or equivalent to sale) and cut the target price for the share from R$7.50 to R$ 5, which configures a 3.5% appreciation potential compared to the closing of Wednesday.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

Itaú BBA commented on the announcement by BR Properties of an agreement to develop a warehouse complex with a total built area (GLA) of 150,000 square meters on a site owned by Cristais Log. After construction, BR Properties will have 67% of the shares. warehouses, and Cristais, 33%. The contract includes an additional payment of R$ 10 million to Cristais Log.

The bank sees the business as slightly positive, and believes it is interesting from a strategic point of view, as it strengthens BR Properties’ presence among industrial warehouses, which should experience growth in the future. The bank’s calculations assume an investment of R$ 2,050 per square meter, and the rent of R$ 23 per month.

The bank maintains a market perform recommendation for BR Properties, and a target price for 2022 of R$ 10.20, or a potential increase of 25% compared to Wednesday’s closing.

Refrigerators

The main Brazilian meatpackers, BRF (BRFS3), JBS (JBSS3), Marfrig (MRFG3) and Minerva (BEEF3), are among the biggest increases on the Stock Exchange in September, with positive variations between 15% and 30% while the Ibovespa falls 6%. And analysts still see opportunities in the sector, especially when we talk about JBS and Minerva.

It is worth remembering that the beginning of the month was negative news for the sector, with the suspension of beef shipments to China after two atypical cases of “mad cow disease” in Brazil. The Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday (29) in a statement that it is still awaiting a return from the Chinese authorities regarding the release.

However, in the evaluation of XP, JBS and Marfrig should be less impacted, since the two companies have operations in the United States, where the beef industry remains heated and, therefore, would offset part of the impact.

