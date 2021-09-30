Petrobras approves R$300 million social program to subsidize purchase of cooking gas – Economy

In the same week that it was criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro and by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), because of the price of fuel, the Petrobras approved the creation of a BRL 300 million social program aimed at helping low-income families gain access to cooking gas.

The announcement was made by the state-owned company on the night of Wednesday, 29. The company informed that the social program was approved by the board of directors and it will last for 15 months. According to Petrobras, the project seeks to support families in situations of social vulnerability “to contribute to access to essential inputs, with a focus on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas.” The company did not detail when the program will start, but the deadline may coincide with the election period.

In the 12 months until August, the price of the gas cylinder rose 31.7%, triple the general inflation of 9.7%, accumulated in the period, according to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official indicator of inflation in the country. In some states, the price of a cylinder already exceeds R$ 100.

The value of cooking gas follows the variation of international prices and, therefore, it is also influenced by the exchange rate, as occurs with fuels. The devaluation of the real against the dollar contributes to raising prices, which are already at a high level due to high international demand and logistical problems that have increased the cost of transportation in the world. On Wednesday, the dollar ended the day at R$ 5.43.

With elections approaching next year, the president Jair Bolsonaro has issued statements criticizing Petrobras because of its price adjustment policy, especially in the case of fuel. On Monday, 27, Bolsonaro said that he spoke with the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, about how to “improve or reduce” fuel prices.

According to Petrobras, the social program to help families buy cooking gas is justified because of the effects of the exceptional and emergency situation resulting from the covid-19 pandemic, and seeks to align the company’s social activities with market practices.

“We are a socially responsible company committed to improving the living conditions of families, particularly the most vulnerable. The pandemic and all its consequences have brought more difficulties for people living in poverty. This fact alerts Petrobras to strengthen its social role, contributing even more to society,” says the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva and Luna, in a statement to the market.

On Tuesday, Silva e Luna said at a hastily called press conference that the company will not change its pricing policy. “We continue to work in the same way, following the international parity and the exchange rate, permanently analyzing to see if the fluctuations are cyclical. We do our price monitoring,” said the general.

In a statement on Wednesday, Petrobras it did not detail how the distribution of resources for the social program will be made., nor how families should be chosen to receive help to buy cooking gas. According to the company, the program model is in the final stages of studies, including the search for partners who can help in the program.

The company also says that there is the possibility of creating a fund that will allow other companies to join the project.

The announcement comes about two months after President Jair Bolsonaro said that Petrobrás had a reserve of R$ 3 billion to fund a gas voucher program, an amount much higher than what the company’s board of directors approved on Wednesday.

“It would be the equivalent – what has been studied so far – of a gas canister every two months,” said the president in an interview with Programa do Ratinho, at SBT, at the time.

The reduction in the price of cooking gas is a promise by Bolsonaro that has not yet been fulfilled.

In August 2019, the government ended the subsidy for the 13-kg cylinder – there was a discount only for the filling, offset by all other sizes, which were sold at higher prices.

This year, the government decided to permanently eliminate the collection of taxes on the cylinder. Through a Provisional Measure already approved in Congress and sanctioned by the Presidency, the Executive has zeroed the PIS and Cofins rates, which represented 3% of the final price of the cylinder.