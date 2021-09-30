Petrobras creates a fund of R$ 300 million to subsidize the purchase of cooking gas | Economy

Pedro Ventura/Brasília Agency The 15-month program was approved by the Board of Directors and, according to the company, is justified by the exceptional situation of the pandemic

Petrobras said this Wednesday night that it will allocate R$ 300 million, over a 15-month period, to the creation of a social program to support families in a situation of social vulnerability, to ensure that they have access to essential supplies, with focus on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), cooking gas.

According to the company, the program, which was approved by the Board of Directors, is similar to social actions carried out by other market players and is justified by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are a socially responsible company committed to improving the living conditions of families, particularly the most vulnerable. The pandemic and all its consequences have brought more difficulties for people living in poverty. This fact alerts Petrobras to reinforce its social role, contributing even more to society”, highlighted the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna.

The program model is in the final stages of studies, including the definition of the criteria for choosing vulnerable families and the search for partners who can join efforts and expand the amount to be invested, with the possibility of creating a fund that allow other companies to join the project. With this pioneering initiative, Petrobras reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of society.