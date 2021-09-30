Petrobras Raises Gasoline to Pay US Shareholders

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leader in polling intentions for next year’s presidential election, on Wednesday criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy and stated that the state-owned company raises fuel prices charged to consumers to pay dividends to shareholders in the United States.

The PT’s speech was a reaction to the most recent announcement of a rise in the price of diesel at refineries, announced the day before by Petrobras. The state-owned company reported an increase in almost 9% of the fuel as of this Wednesday, after 85 days of stability. With the move, Petrobras’ average diesel and gasoline prices have increased by more than 50% this year.

“Another increase in diesel. There is no explanation for subordinating fuel prices to the international market. What is happening is that Petrobras is accumulating funds to pay an American shareholder. There is no explanation,” Lula said in an interview with Rádio Capital de Cuiabá, whose excerpts were published on the PT’s Twitter account.







Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy by which it readjusts the prices charged at its refineries in Brazil based on the fluctuation in the price of oil in the international market and on the variation of the real against the dollar.

The rise in fuel prices has been one of the main factors in the acceleration of inflation. President Jair Bolsonaro, who polls show second place well behind Lula in next year’s run to the Plateau, has been critical of the fuel tax levied by state governors and has promised not to interfere with Petrobras. Governors deny that the ICMS is responsible for the rise in prices.

The state-owned company, in turn, said on Tuesday that the most recent diesel readjustment aims to “ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and others producers, in addition to Petrobras” and that the new increase “reflects part of the rise in international levels of oil prices and the exchange rate”.

The state-owned company and the Bolsonaro government have reiterated that Petrobras has the freedom to adjust prices, according to market strategies, but both have been under strong pressure from segments of society that question the strong advances that occur as a result of the international market.

Sought to comment on Lula’s statement, Petrobras did not immediately respond to the request made by Reuters.