Petrobras to allocate R$ 300 million to program that provides gas for low-income families | Rio de Janeiro

Petrobras will allocate R$300 million to create a social support program for low-income families for the purchase of essential inputs, for 15 months, with a focus on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), cooking gas. The amount, announced this Wednesday night (29), was approved by the Board of Directors of the state-owned company.

It is still not clear how this aid will be given and the criteria for people to receive the money.

According to the company, it says that the program’s model is in the final stages of studies, including the definition of the criteria for choosing families in a situation of vulnerability and the search for partners who can join efforts and expand the amount to be invested, with the possibility of the creation of a fund that allows other companies to join the project.

Gas cylinder already consumes 10% of the minimum wage in 16 states

With expensive gasoline, Brazilians take risks with cooking gas in a car

According to the company, “the program aims to align the company’s social performance with that practiced by other market players and is justified by the effects of the exceptional and emergency situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic”.