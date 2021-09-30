Petrobras will pay R$300 million to low-income families to subsidize cooking gas

× Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

Petrobras announced this Wednesday night (29) that it will allocate R$ 300 million to the creation of a program to support families in socially vulnerable situations, to ensure they have access to essential inputs, with a focus on cooking gas, informs O Globo.

The decision was announced days after the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, stated that he would not change the pricing policy and that it would not be up to the company to participate in actions to subsidize the price of the gas cylinder.

Silva e Luna responded on Monday to a speech by Jair Bolsonaro, who attributed the rise in fuel prices and its impact on inflation to the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras, linked to the exchange rate and the international price of oil.

In recent days, the policy has also been criticized by the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

The state-owned company said that the program was approved by its Board of Directors, it is similar to social actions carried out by other companies if justified by the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Petrobras also said that the program will last for 15 months — which will include the period of the 2022 electoral campaign, when Bolsonaro intends to run for re-election.