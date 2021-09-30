Peugeot e-208 GT: pros and cons against electric Mini, 500 and Zoe – 29/09/2021

Peugeot announced the arrival of the e-208 GT on the market. The model was presented with a launch price of R$ 244,990, imported from the French brand’s plant in Slovakia.

Its dimensions and price place it in the busiest area of ​​electric cars in Brazil. Also from Stellantis arrived the Fiat 500e, in addition to other innovations that appeared this year: the Mini Cooper SE and the new version of the Renault Zoe.

What are the differences and where does each one have the advantage in this fight? That’s what you can check below.

design

In terms of design they are quite distinct. The e-208 GT and Zoe bet on more modern looks and in keeping with current times. The 500e and Mini Cooper have a retro look that evokes previous generations of models.

Inside, also totally different proposals. Zoe is the most frugal and simple in terms of finishing, showing that the business is to be a cheap urban car (which doesn’t happen in Brazil). The e-208 GT is what we know of the combustion 208, with improvements.

500e and Mini are more playful, appealing to the model’s lineage heritage. Fiat brings easter eggs hidden throughout the cabin, while Cooper tries to maintain, with modern touches, the aura of the original Mini.

Space

In terms of space, on the ruler, Zoe has the best measurements of the three in all aspects: wheelbase, length, width and height. They are 2.58 m, 4.08 m, 1.78 m and 1.56 m, respectively. The space behind is the most attractive for two adults, but not surprising.

What’s more to be desired in the interior is the 500e. There are 2.32 m of wheelbase, against 2.53 m for the Peugeot and 2.49 m for the Mini. The e-208, with the same measurements as the combustion version, is a car that offers space for four adults, but not as comfortable for those sitting in the back.

Both Mini and 500e, despite being approved for four people, take only two adults and can only carry children in the back seat, unless the occupants in the front are short.

Equipments

Next to the Peugeot e-208 GT, the most complete of the class is the 500e. Both have the full ADAS package with autonomous braking, blind spot and lane change alert with correction, and adaptive cruise control.

They also offer multimedia center with integration to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the Mini, for example, only offers for Apple CarPlay. Zoe also integrates with both smartphone platforms.

The extra 500e to lead this quartet in terms of equipment is in the concierge system, Connect Me, which in addition to offering 24-hour assistance also has the ability to deliver 4G internet to occupants inside the vehicle, open and close the door through of the app, among others.

The Mini offers the concierge system, but with reduced functions compared to the 500e. Zoe is the most accessible, but also the one that doesn’t bring these new features in terms of connectivity, even though it has been recently renovated.

Items such as six airbags, traction and stability controls, starter assistant, pushbutton starter, electric trio, light and rain sensors and electric parking brake are common to the 500e, Mini and e-208 GT, the Zoe it only has four airbags.

All sin in the same issue of offering manual adjustment of the bank, despite costing their R$ 250,000. Sunroof is an exclusivity of Mini and 500e, being panoramic in the first and conventional in the second.

Motor

The Peugeot e-208 GT is the second most powerful in the class. Its electric motor delivers 136 hp and 26.5 mkgf. It is second only to the Mini, which, with its sporty verve, delivers 184 hp and 27.5 mkgf. The Zoe has 135 hp and 25 mkgf, while the 500e comes with 118 hp and 22.4 mkgf.

The four models have only front-wheel drive and automatic transmission for electric cars, with only one gear forward and reverse.

The battery capacity, which is lithium ion for everyone, is 50 kWh for the Peugeot e-208 GT with a declared range of 340 km. The longest autonomy is the Zoe with a battery of 52 kWh and 385 km declared with a charge.

The 500e has 42 kWh of battery charging capacity and a Fiat-declared autonomy of 320 km, while the Mini, despite being the most powerful, has the lowest capacity battery, with 32.6 kWh and, consequently, less autonomy : 234 km.

Price

Although prices are close, there are some discrepancies. The Peugeot is offered in a single version, GT, which has a sporty look with a bumper and different finish, as well as 17″ wheels, and a price of R$ 244,990.

The brother of the Stellantis group, the 500e, is also offered in a single version, Icon, for R$ 239,990, in a price that is also pre-sale.

Renault and Mini, unlike the others, offer optional packages that can change the price of the car. Zoe starts at R$ 204,990 in the Zen version and reaches R$ 229,990 in Intense, more complete.

The Mini, with the aura of luxury, has three versions on sale: Cooper SE Exclusive, at R$ 239,990; Cooper SE Top for R$264,999 and the Cooper SE Top Collection for R$269,990. The intermediate version brings all the standard items and the R$ 5,000 more from the Top Collection are focused on aesthetic issues.

