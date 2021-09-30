PF performs operation against Covid’s CPI target on suspicion of money laundering – 09/30/2021 – Power

The Federal Police, the Federal Public Ministry and the IRS are carrying out a search and seizure operation this Thursday (30) at the company Global Gestão em Saúde, one of the targets of Covid’s CPI, in an investigation into an alleged money laundering scheme.

The measure, authorized by the Federal Court, is the third police action in two weeks at addresses related to Francisco Emerson Maximiano. He owns Global and also Needs Medications, which is under investigation by the Senate committee on suspicion of irregularities in the negotiation for the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin by the Jair Bolsonaro government.

A group of about ten members of the Federal Police and the Internal Revenue Service arrived shortly after 6:00 am at the Global and Necessidade building, in the prime commercial area of ​​the city of Barueri, in Greater São Paulo.

The action is related to Operation Descarte, initiated in 2018 in São Paulo. Suspicion of money laundering is investigated with the movement which, according to the awarding statement, was from R$ 3 million to R$ 4 million (in values ​​at the time) between 2014 and 2016.

The basis of the investigations is the denunciation of lawyers Luiz Carlos D’Afonseca Claro —who is also a singer and has the stage name of Lulli Chiaro— and Gabriel Claro, his son, signed in 2019.

In testimony, Gabriel described how Global allegedly simulated the purchase of scrap, such as old or broken cell phones, at prices above market values, in order to generate cash.

This is the third police operation in the last two weeks to focus on Francisco Maximiano’s companies.

On September 17, the Federal Police carried out an operation to search and seize documents at the locations of Necessidade in the cities of Itapevi and Barueri (both in Greater SP). The action was carried out under the justification that it was necessary to obtain documents mainly related to the negotiation of Covaxin, which the company supposedly concealed.

Four days later, Global was the target of the operation entitled “Foot Clay”, which investigates alleged fraud in the sale of high-cost medicines that the company made to the Ministry of Health between 2016 and 2018, under the management of Ricardo Barros (PP-PR ), current leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Chamber of Deputies.

Need is being investigated for suspected irregularities in the intermediation of a contract worth R$ 1.6 billion from the Ministry of Health for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

The price of each dose was US$ 15, the most expensive value among those acquired by the ministry. Suspicions raised by Covid’s CPI led to the termination of the contract.

Francisco Emerson Maximiano and Global are partners of Necessidade. The CPI investigates the relationship between Maximiano and Deputy Ricardo Barros.

In 2018, during Barros’ tenure at the Ministry of Health, under Michel Temer, Global signed a contract for the supply of rare medicines. The company obtained an advance of R$ 20 million, but did not deliver the drugs.

Six former employees who worked in Maximiano’s firms over the past decade reported to sheet, under the condition of anonymity, a routine of payment of salaries in cash, large circulation of suitcases, a shed always empty, idle time to “watch Netflix” at work and directors on inspection days.

Workers also stated that they had not seen any medical product or medicine at the time they worked in the companies’ offices. They say that the atypical situations made the environment heavy, for the fear of being operating in front companies dedicated to money laundering.

Maximiano and the companies deny the practice of any irregularities in the Ministry of Health’s contracts.

The businessman’s defense claims that all accounts of the group’s firms were audited and approved. According to her, by way of example, Need Medication alone issued more than 400,000 invoices referring to sales in recent years, “long before the pandemic, whether to private or public customers, in various states of the country”.

According to the defense, “all financial transactions carried out by the group were legal and followed all integrity and compliance criteria, with services provided and proven”.

Deputy Ricardo Barros denies involvement in any irregularities in the Ministry of Health or in public contracts.