PF performs operation in SP against Covid’s CPI target on suspicion of money laundering | São Paulo

This Thursday (30th) the Federal Police are carrying out search and seizure warrants at the headquarters of the company Global Gestão em Saúde, in Barueri, Greater São Paulo, in an investigation into an alleged money laundering scheme.

The company belongs to Francisco Emerson Maximiano, also owner of Precise Medicines, which is being investigated by Covid’s CPI for alleged irregularities in the negotiation of the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin by the federal government.

Need acted as an intermediary between the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of the Covaxin vaccine, and the Ministry of Health. The company never disclosed details of the contract, including the amount it would collect as a Brazilian representative in the negotiation.

The action of this farm (30) is made in partnership with the Public Ministry and the Federal Revenue.

O g1 tries to contact Global Medicines.

In all, eight search and seizure warrants are carried out in Greater São Paulo and in the city of Passos, Minas Gerais. The court orders were issued by the 2nd Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo.

According to the PF, the objective is to investigate a money laundering scheme and corruption of political agents in exchange for support in hiring companies belonging to those investigated by public companies of the federal government.

The PF’s headquarters was also the target of an operation.

Also according to the Federal Police, the investigated group simulated several non-existent commercial and financial operations to divert money from companies operating in the area of ​​medicines to shell companies.

The cash generated through these operations was used to pay bribes to political agents in exchange for favoring the contracting of companies by state-owned companies.

Those involved will be able to respond, to the extent of their participation in the facts, for the crimes of criminal association, active and passive corruption, tax evasion, money laundering, evasion of currency and operation of a financial institution without authorization.

The operation is part of Descarte, a task force composed of federal police officers, tax auditors from the Federal Revenue and an attorney of the Republic of the Federal Public Ministry in São Paulo, which began in 2018.

The investigation arose from the winning denunciation of money changer Alberto Youssef, the central character of Operation Lava Jato.

The 1st phase, launched in March 2018, aimed at a fraud and money laundering scheme run by a concessionaire that operates in the public cleaning service in the city of São Paulo.

In 2019, the denunciation of lawyers suspected of participating in the scheme allowed the PF to trigger new phases of the operation.

Last year, during the “Silicon” phase, the PF came to the company IMA do Brasil, which belongs to Marco Carbonari.

He was vice-president of Xis Internet, a telecommunications company whose partner Francisco Maximiano, owner of the companies Necessidade and Global.