PGR contradicts the PF’s report and calls for the filing of an inquiry against the leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Senate

BRASÍLIA — The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) contradicted the Federal Police’s report and called for the shedding of an inquiry against the leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE).

In June, the PF had indicted Bezerra for crimes of passive corruption and money laundering. This Wednesday, the PGR sent a statement to the Supreme Court (STF) asking for the case to be closed, pointing out that there is no evidence against the senator.

“There are no elements to offer a complaint, with the opening of a criminal action, in detriment of Fernando Bezerra Coelho”, wrote the Republic’s Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo, responsible in the team of Attorney General Augusto Aras for the cases of Operation Lava-Jato .

In its report, the Federal Police had pointed out payments made by financial operators to companies linked to the senator. Whistleblowers stated in testimony that the transfers were bribes intended for Fernando Bezerra.

“It has been shown that Fernando Bezerra de Souza Coelho and Fernando Bezerra de Souza Coelho Filho received directly and indirectly R$ 10,443,900 paid by the contractors OAS, Barbosa Mello and Constremac/Mendes Junior between the years 2012 to 2014. advantages are undue, as they were performed in return for the execution of works linked to the Ministry of National Integration, at the time when the former was in charge of the agency”, wrote delegate Andréa Pinho Albuquerque da Cunha, in the June report.

The opinion of the PGR, however, was completely contrary to the delegate’s report. In the demonstration, the PGR claims that “evidence was collected and hearings were held from nearly a hundred people” to confirm the report of the whistleblower João Carlos Lyra, a financial operator who claims to have made transfers from contractors to Fernando Bezerra.

“The episodes took place nearly a decade ago and the broad report by the police authority shows that no efforts were made to produce evidence, and this Federal Public Ministry, associated with the excerpts reported by the police agency, reached a conclusion: in relation to the now senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho, although mentioned several times, nothing concrete was found”, wrote Lindôra.

Although he asked for the senator to be dismissed, the PGR asked that the part concerning his son, Fernando Bezerra Coelho Filho, be sent to the Electoral Court.

“The description already made showed that in fact there was a donation of large amounts to the political party to benefit the electoral campaign of FERNANDO BEZERRA COELHO FILHO to Mayor of the Municipality of Petrolina/PE in 2012, which evidences the possible commission of crime, provided for in the crime provided for in article 350 Electoral Code,” said Lindôra.

In June, when sending the final report to the Supreme Court, the PF also requested the blocking of assets in the total amount of R$ 20 million in the senator’s account. The PF report also states that the senator’s son, federal deputy Fernando Bezerra Coelho Filho, was also a beneficiary of the bribes, so he was also indicted and became the target of the request to block assets.

The transfer of undue advantages would have occurred through transfers to companies linked to Fernando Bezerra, such as car dealerships. The PF also found an e-mail in which a contractor informs Bezerra’s office that she had paid his expenses, such as those of two lawyers who acted in his defense. Based on this element, the report says that the payment of “personal expenses” for Bezerra by the contractor was proven.

The request for blocking reached the amount of R$ 20 million after the PF calculated the monetary correction of this amount of the bribe. “Given the seriousness of the facts revealed in this investigation, and in view of the knowledge of the investigated of the charges made to them, it is necessary to adopt remedial measures, to avoid the dilapidation of assets that may repair, even in part, the damages caused to the public purse as a result of criminal actions whose evidence was presented”, wrote the delegate.

Sabbath

Senator Fernando Bezerra even participated in the hearing at the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, last August 24, which approved Aras’s reappointment for a new period of two years. At the session, Bezerra praised the attorney general.

— I am convinced that Your Excellency, with the renovation with the support of this House, will continue to act with independence and autonomy, promoting justice with independence and impersonality, attacking the excess of activism and avoiding irreversible injustices — he said.