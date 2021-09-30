Phil Spencer warns console shortages will continue through 2022 • Eurogamer.pt

Phil Spencer, boss of Microsoft’s Xbox division, commented on the current stock status of current-gen consoles and warned that things won’t get any better anytime soon.

Speaking to The Wrap, Spencer was asked about the difficulties in producing more consoles and when they expect improvements to the stock of Xbox Series in stores around the world.

“I think it’s probably isolating too much by talking about this as a chip issue. When I think about it, what does it mean to have the parts needed to build a console, and then take it to markets where there’s demand, there are a lot of sore spots during that process. ,” Spencer said.

“And I think, unfortunately, it will stay with us for months and months, definitely until the end of this year and well into the next.”

For Spencer, the worst thing is knowing that there are fans who want to buy the consoles and simply can’t because there is not enough stock in stores to satisfy all customers.

“People really want this new generation of consoles, they are good consoles, both ours and other manufacturers, and they want the new features. We are working hard to bring them to market, but it will be a challenge that we will have to work for for a while longer.”

Stock shortages have been one of the biggest problems consumers have been facing since November 2020, but things aren’t going to get better any time soon, warns Spencer.

