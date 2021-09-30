Photos show how Southwest’s Mickey Mouse plane looked inside.

Boeing 737-700 from Southwest Airlines – Image: Southwest Airlines





in an action of marketing, Southwest Airlines joined Walt Disney World Resort and joined the list of yet another airline that customized an aircraft in honor of the park’s 50 years. The tribute also comes in the same year that the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The Boeing 737-700 registered under registration number N954WN, features the 50th Anniversary logos of Southwest Airlines and Walt Disney World Resort, which has been emblazoned with a unique treatment created by Walt Disney World Resort especially for this celebration.

“For 50 years, Southwest has connected our customers to the people and places that matter most. Whether a client is flying to visit relatives in another state, closing a deal with a client or experiencing a family vacation, we are honored to be a part of these moments.”, said Brandy King, Director of Public Affairs for Southwest Airlines. “Celebrating 50 years of creating memories during our shared historic anniversary is at the heart of this magical collaboration with Walt Disney World Resort.”

“As Walt Disney World Resort kicks off the world’s most magical celebration in celebration of our 50th anniversary, we’re excited to bring even more magic to guest vacations and heaven with the help of our friends at Southwest.”, said Claire Bilby, Vice President of Disney Destinations. “Both Walt Disney World Resort and Southwest Airlines share an incredible legacy of 50 years of exceptional vacation experiences and treasured memories for guests.”

Aircraft presentation co-branded took place at the Southwest Airlines technical operations hangar at Houston’s William P. Hobby International Airport and featured Walt Disney World Resort cast members who performed with iconic songs celebrating history as well as “The Magic is Calling” , an anthem for the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse joined the event to celebrate their collaboration and put the aircraft into service with its first stop at Orlando International Airport.

In addition to the aircraft fuselage, which will fly in this way until March 2022, the interior of the jet also has special customization in the luggage compartments and also in the window blinds, featuring the main Disney characters stamped.

Below is a video published by Southwest Airlines showing the process of customizing the Boeing 737-700 with both companies’ 50th anniversary stickers.

In addition to the aircraft, the campaign also features the “Southwest 50 Days of Giveaways” raffle, which will award one winner and up to three guests with a prize package from Southwest and Walt Disney World Resort every day from September 28th to November 16th, 2021.

Consumers can visit the giveaway page to enter each day for a chance to win a vacation package that includes lodging, Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets, a $200 Disney Gift Card. and a round-trip air travel to Orlando, Florida.

Southwest customers can get a peek at some of the magic of the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration with exclusive video entertainment onboard the operator and on Walt Disney World’s on-demand TV series channel.

With information from Southwest Airlines

