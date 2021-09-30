PIS/Pasep allowance may have increased value in 2022; understand

a possible increased value of PIS/Pasep in 2022 it will not necessarily be an increase that will continue on a permanent basis. It may be a consequence of the postponement of payments for the base year 2020. After all, Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund) has postponed payments for next year, with the aim of applying the resources in another government program.

With that, the expectation is that they will be paid, at once in 2022, the allowances for the base years 2020 and 2021. Official figures point to savings of R$7.45 billion in expenditures in 2021. The payment dates have not yet been disclosed. Likewise, it was not clear whether this year’s accrual in relation to base year 2020 will be paid with base year 2021.

But it is worth noting that a Codefat resolution establishes the start of payments for January 2022, but the calendar has not yet been released. Payment is usually made following the birthday of the worker linked to the PIS in private companies. For public workers, who have Pasep, payments follow the end of the Social Identification Number – NIS.

Payments range from R$88.00 for those who worked formally for one month during the base year. they can arrive up to the current minimum wage.

How to consult the PIS/Pasep

There are several ways to carry out the consultation, the worker from private companies, for example, being able to use the Caixa Econômica Federal channels (internet banking application or on the website). There is also the analysis through 0800 726 0207.

In the case of civil servants who want to consult Pasep, there are some telephone channels. Those who live in capitals and metropolitan areas can call 4004-0001 and, for other cities, the number is 0800 729 0001.