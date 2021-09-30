Players report dissatisfaction with eFootball 2022; game is the worst rated in Steam history

Facebook

Konami’s free successor to Pro Evolution Soccer, O eFootball 2022, was released today and is already the worst rated game in Steam history.

According to the Steam 250 (via VGC), which gives Steam games a score determined by players giving them a positive or negative rating, combined with how many players have rated them, efootball it currently has a score of 8%.

This makes it lower than the lowest rated previous game, the racing title. Flatout 3 of 2011. The efootball has been unceremoniously massacred by fans of Pro Evolution Soccer on social networks, with many making fun of the game’s images and animations.

The most popular image shared among players shows Lionel Messi, the game’s cover star, looking significantly less realistic than his FIFA 22 counterpart.

A Twitter user pointed out that EA’s character model for the Paris star St Germain is much more realistic, although Konami has scanned Messi’s face and body as part of its partnership with Barcelona, ​​by whom Messi used to play.

Right now, the game has nearly 4,000 reviews on Steam, of which only 350 are positive (although some are joke reviews, including a user saying he likes it because it reminds us of PS2-era games).

EA without scanning Messi vs Konami after scanning Messi#FIFA22 #eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/CroI2UCnZe — Rohit Upadhyay (@yoyorohit07) September 30, 2021

Konami you really shouldn’t have released this in this state. This is bad… I mean really bad.. Like bad bad bad #eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/6YYDR8XnmT — TheTrueBrits🎙️⚽️ (@_TheTrueBrits) September 30, 2021